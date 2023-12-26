Frontline Plc (FRO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRO is 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FRO is 143.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRO on December 26, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

FRO) stock’s latest price update

Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.98 in comparison to its previous close of 21.47, however, the company has experienced a 1.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that While inflation is certainly coming under control in the United States, geopolitical shifts elsewhere will continue to be a strong determinant of U.S. equities performance. Geopolitical tensions between the United States and China as well as renewed conflict in the Middle East, including the Israel-Hamas War, could either benefit or seriously dent investors’ portfolios if they’re not vigilant.

FRO’s Market Performance

Frontline Plc (FRO) has seen a 1.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.63% decline in the past month and a 13.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.89% for FRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRO Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.97. In addition, Frontline Plc saw 71.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline Plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 13.98, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline Plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontline Plc (FRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.