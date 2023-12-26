FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for FREY is 117.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.53% of that float. The average trading volume for FREY on December 26, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has jumped by 7.63 compared to previous close of 1.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-20 that Freyr, Lucid, and Fisker stocks are all down double digits in 2023 — and they’re not alone. Today, the Wall Street Journal published a report on the financial troubles facing literally dozens of former SPAC EV stocks.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a 12.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.46% gain in the past month and a -59.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.85% for FREY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.41% for FREY’s stock, with a -65.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -16.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +40.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +16.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8657. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -76.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -4.31, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.