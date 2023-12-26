Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by analysts is $56.51, which is -$2.76 below the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 634.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of FTNT was 7.20M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.30relation to previous closing price of 58.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that The internet makes it easier for people to communicate with each other and access relevant information. While the digital evolution has yielded many benefits, there are also many openings.

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has experienced a 2.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month, and a 2.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.01% for FTNT’s stock, with a -6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $55 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.66. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,535 shares at the price of $58.22 back on Dec 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $438,655 using the latest closing price.

Xie Ken, the President & CEO of Fortinet Inc, sale 47,306 shares at $55.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Xie Ken is holding 48,420,692 shares at $2,612,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 17.96 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.