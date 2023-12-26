First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AG is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) is $7.77, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for AG is 280.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. On December 26, 2023, AG’s average trading volume was 6.04M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 6.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-02 that (Kitco News) – First Majestic Silver (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) announced today that in Q3 2023, the company produced 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces, down 28% compared to Q3 2022 (8.8 million silver equivalent ounces) and in line with the previous quarter.

AG’s Market Performance

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has experienced a 2.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.07% rise in the past month, and a 23.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for AG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.67% for AG’s stock, with a 4.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AG Trading at 13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.01. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -24.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corporation stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value -12.08, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.