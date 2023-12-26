Fedex Corp (FDX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FDX is 229.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FDX on December 26, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.78relation to previous closing price of 248.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-26 that Shares of FedEx Corp. FDX climbed 0.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package-delivery company announced a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase program. The ASR agreement represents about 1.6% of FedEx’s market capitalization of $61.98 billion as of Friday’s close.

FDX’s Market Performance

Fedex Corp (FDX) has experienced a -10.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.01% drop in the past month, and a -3.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for FDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.84% for FDX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $293 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDX Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.20. In addition, Fedex Corp saw 45.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from Johnson Jennifer L, who sale 13,348 shares at the price of $258.25 back on Oct 06. After this action, Johnson Jennifer L now owns 3,428 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $3,447,121 using the latest closing price.

Lenz Michael C., the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF of Fedex Corp, sale 5,745 shares at $261.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Lenz Michael C. is holding 22,478 shares at $1,504,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fedex Corp stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Based on Fedex Corp (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.50. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fedex Corp (FDX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.