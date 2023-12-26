Evaluating the Ups and Downs of VICI Properties Inc’s (VICI) Stock

The stock of VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 9.54% rise in the past month and a 5.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.71% for VICI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for VICI’s stock, with a 1.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for VICI is 1.03B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on December 26, 2023 was 6.73M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 31.42. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that 2023 has been a challenging year for REITs, but their balance sheets remain solid and well-positioned for uncertainty. Realty Income, Agree Realty, and VICI Properties are three REITs that offer potential for growth and have attractive valuations. As interest rates decrease and investor fears are relieved, REIT stocks are expected to rebound, making them a good investment opportunity.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.66. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.