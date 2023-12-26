Evaluating the Ups and Downs of NIO Inc ADR’s (NIO) Stock

The stock of NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has seen a 5.51% increase in the past week, with a 12.72% gain in the past month, and a 0.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for NIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.52% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NIO is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NIO is $80.59, which is $1.97 above than the current price. The public float for NIO is 1.57B, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.31% of that float. The average trading volume of NIO on December 26, 2023 was 45.91M shares.

NIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) has surged by 1.57 when compared to previous closing price of 8.29, but the company has seen a 5.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that EV stocks will probably be a growth tailwind for many investors’ portfolios in 2024. Elon Musk remarked earlier this year that the interest rate environment was putting pressure on the sales of EVs.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at 9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, NIO Inc ADR saw -13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc ADR stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -96.96, with -21.92 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc ADR (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.88. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.