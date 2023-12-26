Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s (ALXO) Stock

In the past week, ALXO stock has gone up by 13.51%, with a monthly gain of 66.99% and a quarterly surge of 219.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.41% for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.15% for ALXO’s stock, with a 127.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALXO is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ALXO is 27.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALXO on December 26, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

ALXO) stock’s latest price update

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.04 in comparison to its previous close of 13.03, however, the company has experienced a 13.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that As we head into 2024, it’s common for investors to look back on 2023. Much of this year had investors in a defensive posture.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALXO Trading at 66.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares surge +73.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.15. In addition, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc saw 36.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pinto Shelly, who sale 7,345 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Jul 06. After this action, Pinto Shelly now owns 55,713 shares of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, valued at $47,889 using the latest closing price.

Pons Jaume, the President & CEO of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, sale 3,208 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Pons Jaume is holding 536,538 shares at $23,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.41. Equity return is now at value -64.09, with -54.31 for asset returns.

Based on Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.