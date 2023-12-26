Evaluating the Impact of -16.07 Increase on NetEase Inc ADR’s (NTES) Stock

In the past week, NTES stock has gone down by -14.83%, with a monthly decline of -24.94% and a quarterly plunge of -13.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for NetEase Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.01% for NTES’s stock, with a -11.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) Right Now?

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NTES is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTES is $209.81, which is $48.47 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 625.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume for NTES on December 26, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES)’s stock price has plunge by -16.07relation to previous closing price of 104.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-25 that China OK’d 105 video games as regulators try to ease concerns after proposed new rules slammed Tencent, NetEase and other gaming stocks Friday.

NTES Trading at -19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -24.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -14.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.50. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc ADR stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 24.28, with 15.88 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.