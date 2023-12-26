Evaluating the Impact of -0.42 Increase on Dutch Bros Inc’s (BROS) Stock

The stock of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has seen a 4.53% increase in the past week, with a 6.88% gain in the past month, and a 32.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for BROS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.08% for BROS’s stock, with a 8.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 813.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BROS is 54.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.04% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of BROS was 1.28M shares.

BROS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has decreased by -0.42 when compared to last closing price of 31.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-24 that The drive-thru coffee chain continues to open new stores at a rapid pace. Its leadership team has its sights set on a lofty target of 4,000 locations.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BROS Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc saw 9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from TSG7 A Management LLC, who sale 1,293,926 shares at the price of $29.34 back on Dec 18. After this action, TSG7 A Management LLC now owns 0 shares of Dutch Bros Inc, valued at $37,963,789 using the latest closing price.

Boersma Travis, the Executive Chairman of Board of Dutch Bros Inc, sale 404,529 shares at $30.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Boersma Travis is holding 1,425,003 shares at $12,310,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value 1.07, with 0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.