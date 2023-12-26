Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL)’s stock price has plunge by 64.52relation to previous closing price of 4.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL ) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the online gaming and entertainment company. Esports Entertainment hasn’t put out any new filings or press releases that would explain why its stock is up this morning.

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GMBL is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GMBL is 1.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of GMBL on December 26, 2023 was 173.58K shares.

GMBL’s Market Performance

The stock of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) has seen a -8.60% decrease in the past week, with a -36.02% drop in the past month, and a -81.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 58.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.32% for GMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.19% for GMBL’s stock, with a -98.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMBL Trading at -58.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 58.05%, as shares sank -36.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc saw -99.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.85 for the present operating margin

+33.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esports Entertainment Group Inc stands at -140.58. The total capital return value is set at -91.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -663.67. Equity return is now at value -19165.68, with -83.52 for asset returns.

Based on Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.