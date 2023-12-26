ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.31 in comparison to its previous close of 0.74, however, the company has experienced a 23.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ: ESGL ) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the waste solutions company announced a renewed contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited. According to a press release, the Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd subsidiary of ESGL Holdings renewed its Used Catalyst Disposal Contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited.

Is It Worth Investing in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESGL is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESGL is 4.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.33% of that float. On December 26, 2023, ESGL’s average trading volume was 590.15K shares.

ESGL’s Market Performance

ESGL’s stock has seen a 23.25% increase for the week, with a 15.64% rise in the past month and a -26.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.29% for ESGL Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.00% for ESGL’s stock, with a -89.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESGL Trading at 8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.59%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL rose by +23.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6832. In addition, ESGL Holdings Limited saw -93.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

The total capital return value is set at -3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.