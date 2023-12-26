Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.10 in relation to its previous close of 26.08. However, the company has experienced a -0.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-24 that Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream operators in North America. As a master limited partnership, it’s an appealing dividend stock, but investors must also consider the tax implications.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) is 10.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPD is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) is $31.79, which is $5.69 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On December 26, 2023, EPD’s average trading volume was 4.63M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stock saw a decrease of -0.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.08% for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for EPD stock, with a simple moving average of -1.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPD Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.36. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 2,410 shares at the price of $26.17 back on Dec 19. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 6,060 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $63,076 using the latest closing price.

Rutherford John R, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 10,000 shares at $25.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Rutherford John R is holding 137,423 shares at $259,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 7.74 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.