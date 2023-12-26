E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.97 in comparison to its previous close of 4.38, however, the company has experienced a -2.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that FUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86.

The public float for EJH is 14.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EJH on December 26, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

EJH’s Market Performance

The stock of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has seen a -2.53% decrease in the past week, with a -3.19% drop in the past month, and a 347.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.70% for EJH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.62% for EJH’s stock, with a 33.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EJH Trading at 27.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +177.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd saw -90.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Equity return is now at value -34.75, with -29.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.