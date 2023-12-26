DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock Experiences -7.65% Monthly Change

In the past week, DKNG stock has gone up by 1.05%, with a monthly decline of -7.65% and a quarterly surge of 30.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for DraftKings Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for DKNG’s stock, with a 29.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DKNG is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DKNG is 444.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on December 26, 2023 was 12.87M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.74 in comparison to its previous close of 35.11, however, the company has experienced a 1.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that DraftKings (DKNG) concluded the recent trading session at $35.72, signifying a +1.74% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $46 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.58. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 213.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 244,821 shares at the price of $35.30 back on Dec 20. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 4,015,698 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $8,642,181 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 238,629 shares at $35.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Robins Jason is holding 3,760,519 shares at $8,507,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -24.84 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.