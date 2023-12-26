Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Dominion Energy Inc (D) has seen a -3.47% decrease in the past week, with a 0.32% gain in the past month, and a -2.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for D. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for D stock, with a simple moving average of -6.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dominion Energy Inc (D) is $48.00, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for D is 835.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of D on December 26, 2023 was 6.53M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D)’s stock price has plunge by 0.11relation to previous closing price of 46.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that Dominion Energy has been one of the worst-performing utility stocks in recent years, with a return of just 9% over the past decade. The company is undergoing a significant transformation, including divestitures and debt reduction, to strengthen its financial position. Despite a dividend cut in 2020, Dominion remains committed to consistent shareholder distributions and is focused on higher-quality earnings and managing interest rate risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

D Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.32. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw -23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $45.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 88,126 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $284,453 using the latest closing price.

STORY SUSAN N, the Director of Dominion Energy Inc, purchase 54 shares at $53.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that STORY SUSAN N is holding 22,162 shares at $2,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc stands at +5.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.47. Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc (D), the company’s capital structure generated 165.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.38. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dominion Energy Inc (D) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.