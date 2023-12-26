Dish Network Corp (DISH): A Technical Analysis

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dish Network Corp (DISH) is $6.44, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for DISH is 246.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DISH on December 26, 2023 was 9.41M shares.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 5.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-20 that In early 2015, Charles Ergen was the richest person in Colorado and the 24th richest in the United States. Some 14 million households got their TV from his Dish Network, which had recently hit an all-time high market capitalization of nearly $37 billion.

DISH’s Market Performance

DISH’s stock has risen by 9.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.81% and a quarterly drop of -11.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for Dish Network Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.19% for DISH’s stock, with a -20.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DISH stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for DISH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DISH in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $1 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DISH Trading at 18.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +38.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DISH rose by +10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Dish Network Corp saw -63.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DISH starting from ORBAN PAUL W, who sale 47 shares at the price of $8.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, ORBAN PAUL W now owns 0 shares of Dish Network Corp, valued at $385 using the latest closing price.

CULLEN THOMAS A, the EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT of Dish Network Corp, sale 25,000 shares at $6.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that CULLEN THOMAS A is holding 226,050 shares at $159,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DISH

Equity return is now at value 6.91, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dish Network Corp (DISH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.