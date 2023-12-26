Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for CYCC is 0.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume for CYCC on December 26, 2023 was 25.37K shares.

CYCC) stock’s latest price update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC)’s stock price has gone decline by -23.89 in comparison to its previous close of 3.60, however, the company has experienced a -23.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, will announce third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 13, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

CYCC’s Market Performance

CYCC’s stock has fallen by -23.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.69% and a quarterly drop of -42.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.79% for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.29% for CYCC’s stock, with a -64.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at -56.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.51%, as shares sank -40.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC fell by -23.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -72.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -96.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -160.11, with -113.53 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -40.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.