CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.18 in relation to its previous close of 78.62. However, the company has experienced a 5.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that In the closing of the recent trading day, CVS Health (CVS) stood at $78.62, denoting a +1.79% change from the preceding trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVS is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVS is $87.30, which is $8.54 above the current price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVS on December 26, 2023 was 7.48M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

The stock of CVS Health Corp (CVS) has seen a 5.82% increase in the past week, with a 13.91% rise in the past month, and a 8.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for CVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.52% for CVS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $94 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVS Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.04. In addition, CVS Health Corp saw -15.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from LUDWIG EDWARD J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $70.47 back on Nov 03. After this action, LUDWIG EDWARD J now owns 20,630 shares of CVS Health Corp, valued at $140,930 using the latest closing price.

Clark James David, the SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer of CVS Health Corp, sale 25,759 shares at $74.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Clark James David is holding 4,698 shares at $1,930,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corp stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 11.86, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corp (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVS Health Corp (CVS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.