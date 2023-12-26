Coupang Inc (CPNG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPNG is 1.17B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPNG on December 26, 2023 was 8.81M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CPNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has surged by 0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 16.19, but the company has seen a -4.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-24 that There finally seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for growth stocks. As we head into 2024, the Nasdaq index has steadily begun recovering.

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG’s stock has fallen by -4.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.25% and a quarterly drop of -6.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Coupang Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for CPNG’s stock, with a -3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.97. In addition, Coupang Inc saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 940 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Dec 04. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 253,590 shares of Coupang Inc, valued at $14,570 using the latest closing price.

SVF Investments (UK) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Coupang Inc, sale 30,000,000 shares at $15.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that SVF Investments (UK) Ltd is holding 396,156,413 shares at $461,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 16.84, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.