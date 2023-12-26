Compass Inc (COMP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for COMP is 361.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.55% of that float. The average trading volume for COMP on December 26, 2023 was 3.96M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) has jumped by 8.39 compared to previous close of 3.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-12-20 that Buyers react more to the change in mortgage rates than the actual rates themselves, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said. The rate relief comes as inventory is loosening up, which is an encouraging sign for buyers.

COMP’s Market Performance

Compass Inc (COMP) has experienced a 21.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 65.40% rise in the past month, and a 14.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for COMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.52% for COMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $2.70 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COMP Trading at 49.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +65.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +21.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Compass Inc saw 49.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, who sale 14,895,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Dec 14. After this action, SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd now owns 102,470,273 shares of Compass Inc, valued at $39,620,700 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory M., the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Inc, sale 24,604 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Hart Gregory M. is holding 872,199 shares at $58,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -71.18, with -27.74 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Inc (COMP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.