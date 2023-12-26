Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 44.02. However, the company has seen a -1.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-25 that The company’s restaurants offer: Hamburgers and cheeseburgers Chicken sandwiches and nuggets Wraps Fries Salads Oatmeal Shakes Desserts Sundaes Soft serve cones Bakery items Soft drinks, coffee, and beverages Biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches The company operates a stunning 40,275 McDonald’s locations worldwide as of early 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Right Now?

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CMCSA is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMCSA is $49.86, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for CMCSA is 3.98B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume for CMCSA on December 26, 2023 was 19.24M shares.

CMCSA’s Market Performance

CMCSA stock saw an increase of -1.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.58% and a quarterly increase of -1.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Comcast Corp (CMCSA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.49% for CMCSA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $58 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMCSA Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.00. In addition, Comcast Corp saw 25.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from Armstrong Jason, who sale 41,663 shares at the price of $42.63 back on Nov 20. After this action, Armstrong Jason now owns 14,458 shares of Comcast Corp, valued at $1,776,016 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS BRIAN L, the Chairman of Board & CEO of Comcast Corp, sale 616,143 shares at $41.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that ROBERTS BRIAN L is holding 16,909,517 shares at $25,827,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corp stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 5.88 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corp (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.