Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has increased by 4.43 compared to its previous closing price of 168.03. However, the company has seen a 18.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that When developing their trading strategies, investors seek vehicles that not only provide diversification but also align with their risk tolerance and investment goals.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COIN is 3.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The public float for COIN is 168.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.76% of that float. On December 26, 2023, COIN’s average trading volume was 10.21M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has seen a 18.65% increase in the past week, with a 60.62% rise in the past month, and a 144.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.33% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of 117.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $200 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 63.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +51.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +18.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.13. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 395.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Grewal Paul, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $165.71 back on Dec 20. After this action, Grewal Paul now owns 61,665 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $1,657,078 using the latest closing price.

Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 97,836 shares at $158.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III is holding 645,498 shares at $15,493,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.