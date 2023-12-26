Clene Inc’s (CLNN) Stock: A -32.25% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Clene Inc (CLNN) has gone down by -30.99% for the week, with a -38.95% drop in the past month and a -37.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.69% for CLNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.25% for CLNN’s stock, with a -61.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLNN is 68.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CLNN was 560.19K shares.

CLNN) stock’s latest price update

Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.94 in relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, today announced that it will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer, and Morgan Brown, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the presentation and 1×1 investor meetings.

CLNN Trading at -33.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.10%, as shares sank -36.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNN fell by -30.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4195. In addition, Clene Inc saw -71.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNN starting from MATLIN DAVID J, who purchase 250,002 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Nov 10. After this action, MATLIN DAVID J now owns 7,043,686 shares of Clene Inc, valued at $102,501 using the latest closing price.

Stevens John Henry, the Director of Clene Inc, purchase 316,455 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Stevens John Henry is holding 800,204 shares at $253,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10234.46 for the present operating margin

-203.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clene Inc stands at -6325.16. The total capital return value is set at -135.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.16. Equity return is now at value -668.24, with -83.75 for asset returns.

Based on Clene Inc (CLNN), the company’s capital structure generated 983.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.77. Total debt to assets is 71.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 767.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clene Inc (CLNN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.