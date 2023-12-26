Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: CLIN) has decreased by -12.28 when compared to last closing price of 5.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ: CLIN ) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the company posted an update to its merger plans with Alternus Energy. The big news here is the company holding a special meeting of shareholders to have them vote on the proposed merger.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: CLIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: CLIN) is above average at 35.26x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLIN is 7.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLIN on December 26, 2023 was 145.65K shares.

CLIN’s Market Performance

CLIN stock saw a decrease of -10.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -54.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.37% for Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.36% for CLIN’s stock, with a -50.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLIN Trading at -45.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.31%, as shares sank -52.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIN fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp saw -50.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIN

The total capital return value is set at -0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.05. Equity return is now at value 2.72, with 2.59 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.