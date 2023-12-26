Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has increased by 0.51 when compared to last closing price of 50.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-22 that Stephanie Link, Joe Terranova and Jim Lebenthal join the ‘Halftime Report’ to debate their favorite bank names.

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for C is $55.52, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.91B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for C on December 26, 2023 was 18.79M shares.

C’s Market Performance

The stock of Citigroup Inc (C) has seen a 2.07% increase in the past week, with a 12.97% rise in the past month, and a 23.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for C. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.91% for C’s stock, with a 13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $63 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

C Trading at 15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.30. In addition, Citigroup Inc saw 12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from MORTON ANDREW JOHN, who sale 28,096 shares at the price of $40.66 back on Oct 18. After this action, MORTON ANDREW JOHN now owns 410,060 shares of Citigroup Inc, valued at $1,142,397 using the latest closing price.

Turek Zdenek, the Chief Risk Officer of Citigroup Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $49.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Turek Zdenek is holding 155,979 shares at $598,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.59, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citigroup Inc (C) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.