Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is above average at 15.12x. The 36-month beta value for CSCO is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSCO is $52.16, which is $2.07 above than the current price. The public float for CSCO is 4.05B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of CSCO on December 26, 2023 was 19.22M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 49.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that The Dogs of the Dow in 2023 are up an average of just 2.8%, lagging the market by the widest amount since 2006, per Bespoke Investment Group, as quoted on Investors Business Daily. But more importantly, the Dogs of the Dow trailed the market in four of the past five years, Bespoke found.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO’s stock has risen by 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.18% and a quarterly drop of -6.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for Cisco Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for CSCO’s stock, with a -2.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $50 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSCO Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.94. In addition, Cisco Systems, Inc. saw 5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Herren Richard Scott, who sale 106,321 shares at the price of $50.02 back on Dec 18. After this action, Herren Richard Scott now owns 345,994 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., valued at $5,318,634 using the latest closing price.

Herren Richard Scott, the EVP and CFO of Cisco Systems, Inc., sale 13,616 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Herren Richard Scott is holding 452,315 shares at $680,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+62.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at +22.13. The total capital return value is set at 29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.07. Equity return is now at value 31.78, with 14.16 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.50. Total debt to assets is 9.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.