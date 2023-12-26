Chewy Inc (CHWY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Chewy Inc (CHWY) has gone up by 16.16% for the week, with a 19.51% rise in the past month and a 33.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.90% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.76% for CHWY’s stock, with a -14.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Right Now?

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 922.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CHWY is 117.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHWY on December 26, 2023 was 8.73M shares.

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has decreased by -2.47 when compared to last closing price of 25.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-20 that The FED has started to hint its new dovish stance to the markets, with the possibility of up to six rate cuts coming to you in 2024. What this means for markets, well, that could take longer than you intend to stay and read on the best strategies out there, so stick with that: the best strategies.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHWY Trading at 25.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +20.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +16.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.28. In addition, Chewy Inc saw -34.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from STAR JAMES A, who purchase 12,242 shares at the price of $20.38 back on Dec 14. After this action, STAR JAMES A now owns 141,790 shares of Chewy Inc, valued at $249,519 using the latest closing price.

STAR JAMES A, the Director of Chewy Inc, purchase 15,353 shares at $19.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that STAR JAMES A is holding 129,548 shares at $300,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Chewy Inc (CHWY), the company’s capital structure generated 233.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.01. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 80.04 and the total asset turnover is 4.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.