Chanson International Holding’s (CHSN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CHSN stock has gone down by -21.98%, with a monthly decline of -20.67% and a quarterly plunge of -43.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 80.03% for Chanson International Holding The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -71.01% for CHSN’s stock, with a -40.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CHSN is 3.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHSN on December 26, 2023 was 792.33K shares.

CHSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) has dropped by -7.19 compared to previous close of 1.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that The stock market is ending 2023 with outsized gains. Investors are in a cheerful mood, and many speculative stocks to take profits on are soaring right now.

CHSN Trading at -58.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 80.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.77%, as shares sank -26.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHSN fell by -21.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.8720. In addition, Chanson International Holding saw -42.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.83 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chanson International Holding stands at -9.71. The total capital return value is set at -2.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.61. Equity return is now at value -7.84, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Chanson International Holding (CHSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,259.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.64. Total debt to assets is 54.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,072.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.