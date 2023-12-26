Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE): A Technical Analysis

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is $31.98, which is $6.95 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.34B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVE on December 26, 2023 was 9.45M shares.

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) has increased by 0.36 when compared to last closing price of 16.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that To kickstart the creation of Duvernay Energy, Cenovus (CVE) will contribute $18 million and Athabasca will contribute $22 million in seed capital.

CVE’s Market Performance

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has seen a 2.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.51% decline in the past month and a -17.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for CVE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.38% for CVE’s stock, with a -7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVE Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc saw -13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 14.85, with 7.67 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.