Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CGC is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CGC is $17.79, which is $8.06 above than the current price. The public float for CGC is 65.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume of CGC on December 26, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.97 in relation to its previous close of 4.51. However, the company has experienced a -0.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that A new initiative from the White House injected a much-needed blast of hope throughout the sector. Although the move only affects Americans, it is rightly seen as positive for pot companies in Canada too.

CGC’s Market Performance

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a -0.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.90% decline in the past month and a -45.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.21% for CGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.28% for CGC’s stock, with a -40.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGC Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.75%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -77.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,502 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Nov 20. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 207,562 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $31,187 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,344 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 211,991 shares at $31,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -98.75, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.