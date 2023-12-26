Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 48.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Investors interested in Banks – Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Banco Santander (SAN) and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is above average at 12.76x. The 36-month beta value for CM is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CM is $61.36, which is $1.93 above than the current price. The public float for CM is 930.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of CM on December 26, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

CM’s Market Performance

The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has seen a 7.09% increase in the past week, with a 23.52% rise in the past month, and a 22.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for CM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.13% for CM’s stock, with a 18.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CM Trading at 22.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +25.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.93. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM), the company’s capital structure generated 315.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.96. Total debt to assets is 17.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.