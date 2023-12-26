Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CAN stock has gone up by 65.10%, with a monthly gain of 96.89% and a quarterly surge of 81.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.88% for Canaan Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 83.34% for CAN’s stock, with a 41.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAN is 149.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAN on December 26, 2023 was 6.44M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has increased by 22.87 compared to its previous closing price of 2.58. However, the company has seen a 65.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Clark Soucy – IR Director Nangeng Zhang – Chairman and CEO James Jin Cheng – CFO Conference Call Participants Lucas Pipes – B. Riley Securities Michael Donovan – H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at 79.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.68%, as shares surge +83.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN rose by +65.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.80. In addition, Canaan Inc ADR saw 53.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc ADR stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value -63.99, with -54.01 for asset returns.

Based on Canaan Inc ADR (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.61. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.