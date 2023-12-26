Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Stock Sees a1.26 Increase

In the past week, CEI stock has gone up by 5.02%, with a monthly decline of -21.35% and a quarterly plunge of -18.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Camber Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.22% for CEI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -69.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CEI is -1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CEI is 103.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% of that float. On December 26, 2023, CEI’s average trading volume was 5.82M shares.

CEI) stock’s latest price update

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-10-04 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CEI Trading at -25.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2335. In addition, Camber Energy Inc saw -88.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.79 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc stands at -18039.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.