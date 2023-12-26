C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has seen a -9.90% decrease in the past week, with a 193.42% gain in the past month, and a 133.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.07% for CCCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 68.24% for CCCC’s stock, with a 55.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CCCC is 41.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCCC on December 26, 2023 was 11.55M shares.

CCCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) has surged by 0.22 when compared to previous closing price of 4.45, but the company has seen a -9.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that As the market soars to new heights, with capital fast flowing back into the small-cap, more speculative, and traditionally risky investments and sectors, C4 Therapeutics NASDAQ: CCCC has become the latest small-cap stock to surge higher in price.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCC Trading at 115.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares surge +191.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +142.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC fell by -9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw -24.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -50.51, with -33.97 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.