Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) is 13.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BMY is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) is $61.72, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for BMY is 2.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On December 26, 2023, BMY’s average trading volume was 13.80M shares.

BMY) stock’s latest price update

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.01relation to previous closing price of 51.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-24 that Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties.

BMY’s Market Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) has seen a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.81% gain in the past month and a -11.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for BMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.76% for BMY stock, with a simple moving average of -14.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $55 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMY Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.52. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. saw -27.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $49.78 back on Dec 05. After this action, BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S. now owns 82,672 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., valued at $99,560 using the latest closing price.

BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S., the Chief Executive Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., purchase 3,071 shares at $48.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S. is holding 79,384 shares at $150,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stands at +13.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 26.87, with 8.75 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 131.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.73. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.