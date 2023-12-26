Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK)’s stock price has increased by 15.81 compared to its previous closing price of 3.10. However, the company has seen a 13.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Electric vehicle charging infrastructure providers have been depressed for an extended period. Even with positive industry tailwinds for the long term, the best EV charging stocks have trended lower.

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blink Charging Co (BLNK) is $9.33, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for BLNK is 60.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLNK on December 26, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK’s stock has seen a 13.61% increase for the week, with a 2.87% rise in the past month and a 21.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.28% for Blink Charging Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.28% for BLNK’s stock, with a -32.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLNK Trading at 17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.41%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK rose by +13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Blink Charging Co saw -67.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 52,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Sep 28. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 2,578,616 shares of Blink Charging Co, valued at $158,184 using the latest closing price.

FARKAS MICHAEL D, the Former Director Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co, sale 26,000 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that FARKAS MICHAEL D is holding 2,630,616 shares at $81,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.64 for the present operating margin

-87.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co stands at -149.76. The total capital return value is set at -35.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.17. Equity return is now at value -86.74, with -58.40 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blink Charging Co (BLNK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.