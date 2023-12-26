Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for BITF is 225.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BITF on December 26, 2023 was 17.94M shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has increased by 3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 2.89. However, the company has seen a 0.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that In the pulsating realm of small-cap stocks, a select few emerge as trailblazers, poised to revolutionize industries and redefine investment landscapes. Enter the triumphant trio of three under-the-radar companies orchestrating remarkable healthcare, biotechnology and cryptocurrency mining feats.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a 0.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 157.76% gain in the past month and a 182.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.59% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.98% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of 126.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BITF Trading at 94.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares surge +179.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +209.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +319.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 579.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.83. Equity return is now at value -22.86, with -17.73 for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.28. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.