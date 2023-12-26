Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTDR is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTDR is 21.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On December 26, 2023, BTDR’s average trading volume was 686.33K shares.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.95 in comparison to its previous close of 8.45, however, the company has experienced a 29.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTDR’s Market Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has experienced a 29.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 148.66% rise in the past month, and a -8.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.37% for BTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 69.53% for BTDR’s stock, with a 21.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTDR Trading at 115.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.20%, as shares surge +136.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR rose by +29.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48. Equity return is now at value -32.16, with -17.33 for asset returns.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.