Bit Digital Inc’s (BTBT) Stock: A 28.23% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, BTBT stock has gone up by 21.88%, with a monthly gain of 72.57% and a quarterly surge of 89.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.65% for Bit Digital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.23% for BTBT’s stock, with a 49.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTBT is 84.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTBT on December 26, 2023 was 4.77M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) has increased by 12.72 when compared to last closing price of 3.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-20 that Beyond blue chips, small-cap penny stocks with prices under $5 per share offer thrilling upside for risk-tolerant investors, especially when economic tailwinds bolster markets. This guide spotlights prime penny stock opportunities primed to soar past $5 into small-cap territory in 2024 as their innovative businesses flourish.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 55.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares surge +67.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +21.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +264.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw 550.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc stands at -326.03. The total capital return value is set at -29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.51. Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 87.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.