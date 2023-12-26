BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for BBAI is 47.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAI on December 26, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) has increased by 3.78 when compared to last closing price of 1.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that BigBear.ai (BBAI) expands partnerships with the U.S. Army, boosting data security and operational efficiencies.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has seen a 7.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.23% gain in the past month and a 50.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.96% for BBAI’s stock, with a -1.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BBAI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBAI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBAI Trading at 19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7834. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc saw 184.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Braden Pamela Joyce, who purchase 50,025 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Dec 15. After this action, Braden Pamela Joyce now owns 305,457 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, valued at $96,048 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, sale 13,029 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 773,374 shares at $25,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value -288.00, with -32.87 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.