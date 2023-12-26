Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BETR is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BETR is 226.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On December 26, 2023, BETR’s average trading volume was 1.97M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) has surged by 11.11 when compared to previous closing price of 0.64, but the company has seen a 18.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-15 that Penny stocks trading below $1 per share offer tempting lotto-ticket like upside for risk-hungry traders seeking exponential returns. However, extreme volatility from these fledgling companies also poses massive hazards to capital.

BETR’s Market Performance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has seen a 18.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 66.12% gain in the past month and a 51.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.62% for BETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.62% for BETR stock, with a simple moving average of -91.76% for the last 200 days.

BETR Trading at 52.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares surge +47.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETR rose by +9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5227. In addition, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. saw -92.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETR

The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value -364.09, with -54.23 for asset returns.

Based on Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.