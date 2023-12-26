Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 3.40. However, the company has seen a 2.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-20 that Beyond blue chips, small-cap penny stocks with prices under $5 per share offer thrilling upside for risk-tolerant investors, especially when economic tailwinds bolster markets. This guide spotlights prime penny stock opportunities primed to soar past $5 into small-cap territory in 2024 as their innovative businesses flourish.

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Right Now?

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTE is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTE is $7.27, which is $2.06 above the current price. The public float for BTE is 734.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on December 26, 2023 was 9.25M shares.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE stock saw a decrease of 2.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -10.78% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp saw -25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.97 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp stands at +36.78. The total capital return value is set at 25.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 20.14, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 18.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.