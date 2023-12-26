Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 534.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) is $29.21, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.74B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLD on December 26, 2023 was 17.63M shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 17.97. However, the company has seen a 3.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines are leading gold miners with strong balance sheets and diversified asset portfolios. While we are bullish on the long-term outlook for gold, we think only one of these miners is a Strong Buy at the moment. We compare them side-by-side and offer our take on which is the better buy right now.

GOLD’s Market Performance

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has experienced a 3.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.82% rise in the past month, and a 16.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.84% for GOLD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOLD Trading at 9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.42. In addition, Barrick Gold Corp. saw 5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corp. stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 0.25, with 0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.36. Total debt to assets is 10.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.