B2gold Corp (BTG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) is 12.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTG is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for B2gold Corp (BTG) is $5.02, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for BTG is 1.29B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On December 26, 2023, BTG’s average trading volume was 8.76M shares.

BTG) stock’s latest price update

B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.56 in comparison to its previous close of 3.21, however, the company has experienced a 3.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Although the immediate print suggests that safe havens might not be necessary, investors will probably still want to keep tabs on top gold stocks. Fundamentally, while the unexpectedly strong jobs report for November tempered hopes that the Federal Reserve will implement interest rate cuts earlier, the economy still presents an ambiguous backdrop.

BTG’s Market Performance

BTG’s stock has risen by 3.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.24% and a quarterly rise of 6.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for B2gold Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.81% for BTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BTG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BTG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4.25 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTG Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, B2gold Corp saw -8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2gold Corp stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43. Equity return is now at value 8.22, with 6.72 for asset returns.

Based on B2gold Corp (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of B2gold Corp (BTG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.