Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVTR is 659.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of AVTR was 8.22M shares.

The stock of Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 22.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Avantor’s (AVTR) latest offerings are likely to provide its customers with products, materials and services that would aid in accelerating therapeutics.

AVTR’s Market Performance

AVTR’s stock has fallen by -0.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.19% and a quarterly rise of 9.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Avantor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.65% for AVTR’s stock, with a 11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AVTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVTR Trading at 13.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTR fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.64. In addition, Avantor Inc. saw 8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTR starting from Eck Steven W, who sale 7,577 shares at the price of $20.64 back on Sep 07. After this action, Eck Steven W now owns 28,187 shares of Avantor Inc., valued at $156,389 using the latest closing price.

Vanderhaegen Frederic, the EVP, Americas and Europe of Avantor Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Vanderhaegen Frederic is holding 160,735 shares at $536,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+30.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avantor Inc. stands at +9.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 7.52, with 2.81 for asset returns.

Based on Avantor Inc. (AVTR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.90. Total debt to assets is 47.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.