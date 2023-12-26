Atreca Inc (BCEL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) has decreased by -22.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -29.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that Atreca (BCEL) suspends the development of only pipeline candidate, ATRC-101, in clinical evaluation, as part of its business restructuring efforts and cuts headcount by 40%. The stock falls 37%.

Is It Worth Investing in Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCEL is 29.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCEL on December 26, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

BCEL’s Market Performance

The stock of Atreca Inc (BCEL) has seen a -29.04% decrease in the past week, with a -20.35% drop in the past month, and a -34.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.51% for BCEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.86% for BCEL’s stock, with a -75.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at -28.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL fell by -15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2318. In addition, Atreca Inc saw -78.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who sale 274,739 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Oct 19. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 286,893 shares of Atreca Inc, valued at $110,582 using the latest closing price.

Serafini Tito, the Chief Strategy Officer of Atreca Inc, sale 5,487 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Serafini Tito is holding 72,817 shares at $5,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12665.58 for the present operating margin

-819.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc stands at -12617.79. The total capital return value is set at -65.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.17. Equity return is now at value -182.70, with -98.54 for asset returns.

Based on Atreca Inc (BCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 81.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.89. Total debt to assets is 41.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atreca Inc (BCEL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.