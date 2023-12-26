Assessing the Risk and Potential of Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) Stock

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has seen a -4.34% decrease in the past week, with a -11.58% drop in the past month, and a 22.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.16% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 269.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PLTR is at 2.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The public float for PLTR is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 6.63% of that float. The average trading volume for PLTR on December 26, 2023 was 62.86M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 17.59. However, the company has seen a -4.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-25 that Palantir is a data analytics company with a flurry of potential thanks to the growth of AI. The company generates the bulk of its revenue from government contracts.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.27. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw 171.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Planishek Heather A., who sale 27,608 shares at the price of $17.43 back on Dec 06. After this action, Planishek Heather A. now owns 712,006 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $481,103 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Stephen Andrew, the of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 156,100 shares at $19.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Cohen Stephen Andrew is holding 592 shares at $2,983,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.