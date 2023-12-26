Assessing the Risk and Potential of Brilliant Acquisition Corp’s (BRLI) Stock

In the past week, BRLI stock has gone down by -51.04%, with a monthly decline of -59.13% and a quarterly plunge of -59.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.81% for Brilliant Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.92% for BRLI’s stock, with a -57.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRLI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRLI is -0.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRLI is 0.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On December 26, 2023, BRLI’s average trading volume was 28.76K shares.

BRLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRLI) has dropped by -43.95 compared to previous close of 8.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -51.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2022-05-04 that Nukkleus, which works on acquiring and scaling high-potential blockchain, digital and multi-asset businesses for retail and institutional markets, has debuted its new website and brand, which will put the firm’s subsidiary brands under the same suite of assets, a press release said. This comes as the company has proposed to combine with Brilliant Acquisition Corp., […]

BRLI Trading at -56.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.40%, as shares sank -59.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLI fell by -51.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.43. In addition, Brilliant Acquisition Corp saw -56.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLI

The total capital return value is set at -4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.06. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI), the company’s capital structure generated 170.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.