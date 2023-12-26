ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASLN is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASLN is 16.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On December 26, 2023, ASLN’s average trading volume was 93.94K shares.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN)’s stock price has dropped by -11.99 in relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that management will give an in-person company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held both virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, from September 11 to 13, 2023.

ASLN’s Market Performance

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) has seen a -30.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -55.31% decline in the past month and a -78.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.97% for ASLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.09% for ASLN’s stock, with a -83.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on July 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ASLN Trading at -55.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.79%, as shares sank -48.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLN fell by -30.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5401. In addition, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR saw -77.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLN

The total capital return value is set at -71.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.44. Equity return is now at value -426.46, with -77.05 for asset returns.

Based on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN), the company’s capital structure generated 449.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.81. Total debt to assets is 61.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 6.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.